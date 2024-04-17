Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Pictured is one of the three office buildings with the Harris Corners campus in north Charlotte.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

CP Group Executes 70,000 SF of Leases at Harris Corners Office Campus in North Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CP Group has executed nearly 70,000 square feet of lease deals this year at Harris Corners, a three-building office campus situated off I-77 on the north end of Charlotte. Five new tenants are joining the office campus, including Alight Solutions (4,011 square feet); Southern National Roofing (9,676 square feet); Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. (2,602 square feet); Adams Outdoor Advertising (4,490 square feet); and Well Care Home Health (3,744 square feet).

The lease deals also comprise three renewals, which include Sunstate Security (2,373 square feet); Dewberry (13,917 square feet); and Quint Events (28,278 square feet).

Jennifer Kurz and Tim Arnold of Trinity Partners represented CP Group in all eight lease transactions. The Florida-based landlord has owned Harris Corners since summer 2021.

