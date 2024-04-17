CP Group Executes 70,000 SF of Leases at Harris Corners Office Campus in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CP Group has executed nearly 70,000 square feet of lease deals this year at Harris Corners, a three-building office campus situated off I-77 on the north end of Charlotte. Five new tenants are joining the office campus, including Alight Solutions (4,011 square feet); Southern National Roofing (9,676 square feet); Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. (2,602 square feet); Adams Outdoor Advertising (4,490 square feet); and Well Care Home Health (3,744 square feet).

The lease deals also comprise three renewals, which include Sunstate Security (2,373 square feet); Dewberry (13,917 square feet); and Quint Events (28,278 square feet).

Jennifer Kurz and Tim Arnold of Trinity Partners represented CP Group in all eight lease transactions. The Florida-based landlord has owned Harris Corners since summer 2021.