CP Group Inks 32,000 SF of Leases at Caprock Office Campus in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MD. — CP Group, along with a fund managed by DRA Advisors, has inked six leases over the past six months at Caprock, a 709,313-square foot office property located in Bethesda. Totaling approximately 32,000 square feet, the deals include new arrivals, renewals and an expansion.

Investment management firm FVLCRUM Partners signed an 8,196-square-foot lease to relocate its former Rockville, Md.-based office. IT services firm T-Rex Solutions renewed its 5,744-square-foot lease at the property, while consulting company Eliassen Group also signed a lease renewal for 2,523 square feet. Washington Vein Clinic expanded its footprint to 5,351 square feet, relocating to one of Caprock’s newest spec suites on the sixth floor. Constellation Software Engineering signed a 5,357-square-foot lease to complement its existing Annapolis, Md.-based office, while Avenue Wealth Management signed a lease for a new 5,357-square-foot spec suite.

Tenants were represented by agents from CBRE, Cresa, TTA, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL. Bernie McCarthy, Amanda Davis, Danny Sheridan and Patrick Hall of JLL represented the landlord in all transactions.

Formerly known as Democracy Center, CapRock is a three-building, 10-acre campus that comprises two nine-story towers and one 15-story tower. CP Group recently completed renovations at Caprock’s 6903 building, including the rollout of its “worCPlaces” spec suite program, an entire seventh floor of move-in ready workspaces with shared amenities, such as a tenant lounge and break room. A second floor of spec suites is underway, two of which are already preleased. The suites are scheduled to deliver this month. CapRock features additional onsite amenities including outdoor plazas, a café with outdoor seating and onsite daycare.