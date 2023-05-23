Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Citigroup Center is a 34-story office tower located in downtown Miami.
CP Group, Monarch Ink 50,000 SF of Office Leases at Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CP Group and Monarch Alternative Capital have announced more than 50,000 square feet of office leasing activity at Citigroup Center, a 34-story office tower in downtown Miami. All four leases at the 810,000-square-foot property closed in the first quarter. The deals include wealth management firm Larch Capital Partners signing for 5,466 square feet; real estate development and investment firm Bazbaz Development signing for 5,357 square feet; hotel operator Strategic Hotel Funding LLC renewing its 14,418-square-foot lease; and an undisclosed tenant signing a 21,928-square-foot lease.

Steven Hurwitz, Doug Okun and Madeline Fine of JLL represented CP Group and Monarch in the leasing transactions. Grant Killingsworth and Thomas Haughton of CBRE represented Larch Capital, and Randy Carballo, also with CBRE, represented Bazbaz. In addition to the new leases, the ownership is also developing 37,000 square feet of speculative suites at Citigroup Center.

