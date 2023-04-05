Wednesday, April 5, 2023
The new tenants joining One Southeast Third Avenue span multiple industries and combined represent 47,533 square feet in new leases.
CP Group, PCCP Add 14 New Tenants at Downtown Miami Office Tower

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CP Group and PCCP LLC have added 14 new office tenants to join One Southeast Third Avenue, a 31-story office tower in downtown Miami. The new tenants span multiple industries, including real estate, legal and tech, and combined represent 47,533 square feet in new leases. Additionally, Bohler, a civil engineer firm, has expanded its footprint at the 440,000-square-foot building, which was formerly known as SunTrust International Center. Cristina Glaria, Harrison Mischel, Jon Blunk and Laurel Oswald of TCRE represented CP Group and PCCP in all leasing negotiations.

In addition to traditional office space, One Southeast Third Avenue offers three floors of CP Group’s worCPlaces flexible office concept for tenants and entrepreneurs seeking short-term accommodations. Additionally, another floor of speculative suites is currently being built out at the tower.

