Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Piedmont Center comprises 14 office buildings and several parking garages along Piedmont Road in Atlanta's Buckhead district.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaOfficeSoutheast

CP Group Purchases 2.2 MSF Piedmont Center Office Campus in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CP Group has purchased Piedmont Center, a 2.2 million-square-foot office campus located off Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based investor and landlord acquired the 14-building campus in an all-cash transaction. The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that CP Group purchased the 46-acre office park at a foreclosure auction in partnership with Austrian bank Bawag Group for $200 million.

The news outlet reported that former owner, Ardent Cos., defaulted on its loan tied to Piedmont Center from Morgan Stanley. The previous owner announced unfulfilled plans in 2023 to develop a concentration of food-and-beverage offerings at Piedmont Center dubbed Oxton, named after the “O” and “X” shape of two of the office buildings on the campus.

CP Group plans to offer more food-and-beverage options at Piedmont Center, as well as expand amenities including conference facilities, fitness centers, lobbies and outdoor common areas. The firm also plans to install its suite of high-end speculative suites branded “worCPlaces” at the campus.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 143-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

SRS Real Estate Brokers Sale of 20,141 SF...

Newmark Arranges $77.2M Refinancing for Office Tower in...

Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 845-Bed...

JLL Negotiates 150,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in...

FrostPoint Capital Acquires 33,455 SF Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31,000 SF...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 109,085 SF Life Sciences...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13M Sale of Flex...