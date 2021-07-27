REBusinessOnline

CP Group Purchases 370,000 SF Harris Corners Office Campus in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Harris Corners

Harris Corners is a 370,000-square-foot office campus located at 9115 Harris Corners Parkway in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CP Group has purchased Harris Corners, a 370,000-square-foot office campus located at 9115 Harris Corners Parkway in Charlotte. CP Group and Siguler Guff, a private equity investment firm based in New York, purchased the property in a joint venture. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built between 2000 and 2006, Harris Corners includes two five-story buildings and one four-story building. Property amenities include a conference facility, tenant lounge with a café, fitness center, food truck program and a central courtyard. The property is also home to a newly constructed Courtyard/Residence Inn. Harris Corners is located 14.7 miles north of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Following the acquisition, CP Group will renovate the common areas and amenities while implementing its Class A management and tenant service programs. Formerly known as Crocker Partners, CP Group is a Boca Raton, Fla.-based owner-operator and developer of commercial real estate.

