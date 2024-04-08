Monday, April 8, 2024
CP Group plans to overhaul the former CNN Center to become a hub of world-class retail, dining, content creation and entertainment uses.
CP Group Rebrands 1.2 MSF CNN Center in Downtown Atlanta to The Center

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CP Group has rebranded CNN Center, an iconic 1.2 million-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Atlanta, to The Center. The property has served as the headquarters for CNN for over 40 years and also features a large food court on the ground level that connects to State Farm Arena, home arena of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The site also includes the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.

CP Group plans to overhaul the former CNN Center to become a hub of world-class retail, dining, content creation and entertainment uses. CP Group has tapped Coleman Weatherholtz of Healey Weatherholtz Properties as The Center’s retail leasing agent and Jeff Keppen and Nicole Goldsmith of CBRE to handle office leasing.

In 2021, CP Group purchased CNN Center from AT&T, the former parent company of CNN, in a sale-leaseback transaction that expires this year.

