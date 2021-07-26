CP Group, Rialto Capital Buy 28-Story Office Tower in Houston’s Galleria District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — A joint venture between owner-operator CP Group and funds managed by Miami-based Rialto Capital Management has acquired Five Post Oak Park, a 28-story office tower in Houston’s Galleria District. The property offers a 3,000-square-foot fitness center and a multi-use conferencing facility. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program that will modernize the lobby and add a new coffee bar, restaurant space and outdoor dining space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The deal marks the latest collaboration in a series of recent transactions between Rialto Capital and CP Group, including the acquisition of the 1.2 million-square-foot CNN Center in Atlanta and of One Biscayne Tower in Miami.