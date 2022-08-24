CP Group Rolls Out Flexible Office Concept Within Atlanta Portfolio

Lakeside Office Park in Atlanta's Central Perimeter submarket now features a 'worCPlaces' space, which includes 10 spec suites and a large coworking space. (Image courtesy of CP Group)

ATLANTA — CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based office real estate investment firm, has debuted its “worCPlaces” flexible office program within its Atlanta portfolio. The concept is now available for occupancy within Lakeside Office Park and One and Two Ravinia, office properties that are located in the city’s Central Perimeter office submarket. Eric Ross, Sabrina Gibson and Stewart Thrash of CBRE will serve as leasing agents for the new worCPlaces on behalf of CP Group, which is the second-largest office landlord in the state of Georgia.

Designed by Gensler and ASD|Sky, worCPlaces are amenitized workspaces that are move-in ready for office tenants. Within the Atlanta portfolio, the new spaces that have come on line include 12 individual spec suites ranging from 1,800 to 9,700 square feet on the fifth, ninth and 11th floors at One and Two Ravinia. Several of the suites include new furniture while others can be furnished by worCPlaces.

Additionally, 10 spec suites ranging from 1,400 square feet to 4,600 square feet and a newly completed coworking space are all contained within a standalone, two-story building at Lakeside Office Park, a five-building, 406,000-square foot office development. The coworking spaces at Lakeside also include available furnishings; in-building, digitally reservable meeting spaces; an open lounge for breakout space and team functions; secured entry 24/7; and free surface parking and first-come covered parking.

CP Group is currently under construction on several more worCPlaces within the majority of its Atlanta holdings, including Cumberland Center II, 3225 Cumberland, Paces West and Bank of America Plaza, the tallest skyscraper in Atlanta. Overseeing the worCPlaces expansion is Brendan McGee, a newly hired director who formerly worked with TechSpace Inc., an Industrious company.