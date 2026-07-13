CP Group Signs 35,000 SF of Leases at Caprock Office Campus in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MD. — CP Group, along with a fund managed by DRA Advisors, has signed six leases over the past three months at Caprock, a 709,313-square foot office property located in Bethesda. Totaling approximately 35,000 square feet, the new tenants include nonprofit mechanical contractors’ organization MCA of Metropolitan Washington (12,295 square feet); coworking and private office provider Pioneer Office Suites (8,905 square feet); business management consultancy firm mPower Inc. (4,610 square feet); IMC Construction (3,478 square feet); satellite communications company Commcrete (3,807 square feet); and Haverford Construction Co. (2,780 square feet).

Tenants were represented by agents from KLNB, Clarefield Partners, CBRE and TTA. Bernie McCarthy, Amanda Davis, Danny Sheridan and Patrick Hall of JLL represented CP Group in all transactions.

Formerly known as Democracy Center, CapRock is a three-building, 10-acre campus that comprises two nine-story towers and one 15-story tower. CP Group recently completed renovations at Caprock’s 6903 building, including the rollout of its “worCPlaces” spec suite program, an entire seventh floor of move-in ready workspaces with shared amenities, such as a tenant lounge and break room. To date, CP Group has delivered more than 50,000 square feet of move-in-ready suites at CapRock across two phases. With nearly all the existing suites leased, the firm is launching a third phase of suites ranging from 2,000 to 5,700 square feet, with delivery expected by the end of the year. In addition to offices, CapRock offers amenities including outdoor plazas, a café with outdoor seating and onsite daycare.