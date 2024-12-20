Friday, December 20, 2024
Bank of America Plaza (far left) features a conference center space with breakout rooms, fitness club, food hall, salon and an onsite retail Bank of America branch.
CP Group Signs Eversheds Sutherland to 94,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CP Group has signed Eversheds Sutherland LLP, a global law firm, to a 94,000-square-foot office lease at Bank of America Plaza, a 55-story skyscraper in Midtown Plaza. CBRE’s John Schlesinger represented the tenant, and his colleagues Jeff Keppen and Nicole Goldsmith represented the landlord in the lease transaction.

Over the past six months, leasing activity at Bank of America Plaza has reached 170,000 square feet, including four new tenants, one renewal and two expansions. Amenities at the office tower include a conference center space with breakout rooms, fitness club, food hall, salon and an onsite retail Bank of America branch.

