CP Group Signs General Dynamics to 50,368 SF Office Lease Renewal in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — CP Group has signed General Dynamics Corp., a publicly traded aerospace and defense corporation, to a 50,368-square-foot office lease renewal in Orlando. The Reston, Va.-based tenant will continue to occupy Resource Square III, an office building located within Central Florida Research Park.

Diane Drobia and Chris Sproles of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Madison Kimbell of JLL represented CP Group. In addition to General Dynamics, other recent leases at Resource Square III include American Electronic Warfare Associates Inc. signing a 10,420-square-foot lease and Florida Office Group renewing its 4,249-square-foot lease.

Central Florida Research Park is situated adjacent to the University of Central Florida (UCF). CP Group has owned Resource Square I and III within the park since January 2020.