CP Group Signs Leases With Five Tenants at One Biscayne Tower in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — CP Group has signed leases with five tenants totaling nearly 70,000 square feet at One Biscayne Tower, a 692,000-square-foot office tower situated in downtown Miami. FTI Consulting; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP; and Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson renewed their current leases. Meanwhile, Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLC signed a new 23,092-square-foot lease and Filler Rodriguez LLP signed a new 2,437-square-foot lease.

Juan Ruiz and Alex Marquez of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented CP Group in all five lease deals. The tenant representatives included: Kevin Landers and David Dusek of Cushman & Wakefield (for Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLC); Keith Edelman of CBRE (Filler Rodriguez LLP); Chris Harak of Blanca (Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP); Elizabeth Balch of Colliers (FTI Consulting); and Andrew Easton of Easton Group (Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson).

CP Group recently completed a multimillion-dollar capital renovation at One Biscayne Tower that included a new conference facility and fitness club and upgrades to the building café and convenience store, as well as a nearly 2,600-square-foot renovated lower-lobby eatery and lounge that is leased to the wellness-focused dining concept Heal.