One Biscayne Tower
CP Group has signed nearly 70,000 square feet of leases at One Biscayne Tower in downtown Miami.
CP Group Signs Leases With Five Tenants at One Biscayne Tower in Downtown Miami

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — CP Group has signed leases with five tenants totaling nearly 70,000 square feet at One Biscayne Tower, a 692,000-square-foot office tower situated in downtown Miami. FTI Consulting; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP; and Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson renewed their current leases. Meanwhile, Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLC signed a new 23,092-square-foot lease and Filler Rodriguez LLP signed a new 2,437-square-foot lease.

Juan Ruiz and Alex Marquez of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented CP Group in all five lease deals. The tenant representatives included: Kevin Landers and David Dusek of Cushman & Wakefield (for Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLC); Keith Edelman of CBRE (Filler Rodriguez LLP); Chris Harak of Blanca (Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP); Elizabeth Balch of Colliers (FTI Consulting); and Andrew Easton of Easton Group (Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson).

CP Group recently completed a multimillion-dollar capital renovation at One Biscayne Tower that included a new conference facility and fitness club and upgrades to the building café and convenience store, as well as a nearly 2,600-square-foot renovated lower-lobby eatery and lounge that is leased to the wellness-focused dining concept Heal.

