Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The new tenants joining 3225 Cumberland in Atlanta are Steam Logistics and National Endovascular Associates.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

CP Group Signs Two New Tenants at 3225 Cumberland Office Building in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CP Group has signed leases with two new tenants at its 220,000-square-foot office building located at 3225 Cumberland Blvd. in Atlanta. Steam Logistics and National Endovascular Associates will occupy 10,900 and 6,144 square feet at the nine-story property, respectively. Amenities at the building, which is located roughly one mile from Cobb Galleria Centre and two miles from Truist Park, include a fitness center, shared conference rooms, transportation lounge and 24-hour security.

Paul Hanna of JLL represented Steam Logistics in the lease negotiations, and Bill Langley of DT Spade represented National Endovascular Associates. Kevin Driver and Parker Welton of Stream Realty Partners represented the Boca Raton, Fla.-based landlord in both transactions.

You may also like

Bull Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Two-Property Medical...

Global Courier Express Signs 96,375 SF Industrial Lease...

CBRE Negotiates 29,000 SF Healthcare Lease in Philadelphia

Multifamily Must Innovate, Adapt Now to Anticipate Resident...

US Soccer to Relocate from Chicago to Atlanta,...

Geis, Stonemont Financial Complete 500,000 SF Industrial Project...

Canyon, NRP to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Community in...

RangeWater to Break Ground on 304-Unit Apartment Community...

Monster Energy Signs 217,537 SF Industrial Lease in...