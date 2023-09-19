CP Group Signs Two New Tenants at 3225 Cumberland Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — CP Group has signed leases with two new tenants at its 220,000-square-foot office building located at 3225 Cumberland Blvd. in Atlanta. Steam Logistics and National Endovascular Associates will occupy 10,900 and 6,144 square feet at the nine-story property, respectively. Amenities at the building, which is located roughly one mile from Cobb Galleria Centre and two miles from Truist Park, include a fitness center, shared conference rooms, transportation lounge and 24-hour security.

Paul Hanna of JLL represented Steam Logistics in the lease negotiations, and Bill Langley of DT Spade represented National Endovascular Associates. Kevin Driver and Parker Welton of Stream Realty Partners represented the Boca Raton, Fla.-based landlord in both transactions.