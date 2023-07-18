CP Group to Complete 340,000 SF of Flexible Office Suites in 2023

BOCA RATON, FLA. — CP Group, an office real estate owner-operator based in Boca Raton, plans to complete 340,000 square feet of its “worCPlaces” flexible office suites this year. Launched in 2021, worCPlaces includes three different types of spaces: Cowork Places, a scalable coworking office space for small and growing teams; Flex Places, individual suites with shared amenities that are ideal for high-growth companies; and Spec Places, traditional move-in-ready, pre-built office suites.

All worCPlaces suites offer flexible lease terms between two and 10 years, and tenants can access personalized company branding on their suite entrances, as well as hybrid meeting spaces, flexible workstations, dedicated break and copy/storage space, internet access and printing. CP Group’s properties that will soon house worCPlaces include Paces West, Bank of America Plaza and 5600 Glenridge in Atlanta, as well as Two Town Center and Boca Raton Innovation Campus in Boca Raton.