Townley Court, a 45-unit affordable housing community located in Washington, D.C., features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 725 square feet to 1,150 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of American Housing)
CPC Arranges $26.7M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Project in D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Community Preservation Corp. (CPC) has arranged $26.7 million in construction financing for the rehabilitation and expansion of Townley Court, a 45-unit affordable housing community located in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C. DC Green Bank and J.P. Morgan provided $15.7 million in combined financing for the project, while additional financing included $5.2 million from Amazon and $5.8 million from American Housing. Additionally, CPC Mortgage Co. originated a $15.7 million Freddie Mac loan under a Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) forward commitment.

The financing will fund renovations to the apartment’s 45 existing units, with plans to build an additional seven units, as well as solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and energy-efficient building upgrades. The eco-friendly improvements are estimated to cut both the building’s utility costs and greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 10 percent, while also meeting the Enterprise Green Communities certification upon completion of the renovation. Completion is targeted for September 2026.

