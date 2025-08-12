Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDelawareDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNortheast

CPC, Pennrose Receive $6.8M in Agency Financing for Delaware Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — An affiliate of Community Preservation Corp. (CPC) and Pennrose has received a $6.8 million Freddie Mac loan for Imani Village Phase IV, an affordable housing project in northeast Wilmington. Phase IV of the eight-phase project, which will eventually add more than 700 units to the local supply, totals 84 units that will be subject to a range of income restrictions. In addition, nine units will be set aside for renters with special needs. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in 2027.

You may also like

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of Windsor Hotel Apartments...

Sabey Data Centers Breaks Ground on 54-Megawatt Project...

Greystone Provides $166.2M Agency Permanent Loan for Mixed-Use...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 749-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

DC Blox Secures $1.15B Construction Financing for Data...

Brandeis University Underway on 631-Bed Residence Hall Project...

Foxfield Buys 402-Unit Metropolis at Innsbrook Apartments in...

Foundry, American Realty Advisors Obtain $57M Loan for...

Law Firm Signs 57,988 SF Office Lease in...