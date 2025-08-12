CPC, Pennrose Receive $6.8M in Agency Financing for Delaware Affordable Housing Project

WILMINGTON, DEL. — An affiliate of Community Preservation Corp. (CPC) and Pennrose has received a $6.8 million Freddie Mac loan for Imani Village Phase IV, an affordable housing project in northeast Wilmington. Phase IV of the eight-phase project, which will eventually add more than 700 units to the local supply, totals 84 units that will be subject to a range of income restrictions. In addition, nine units will be set aside for renters with special needs. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in 2027.