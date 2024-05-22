CPP Acquires 102-Unit Corinthian House Affordable Seniors Housing Community in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has purchased Corinthian House, an affordable seniors housing property in San Jose. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $38 million, which includes the purchase price of $21 million and an estimated per-unit renovation cost of $85,000.

Built in 1982, Corinthian House comprises two elevator-served, three-story buildings on 1.7 acres. Located at 250 Budd Ave., the 102-unit property offers studio and one-bedroom layouts designated for seniors age 62 and older earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.

Planned renovations include vinyl plank flooring, cabinets and countertops, modern appliances, water-saving toilets, vanities and mirrors, and energy-smart lighting. Common-area renovations will include updates to the community room, laundry rooms, salon and leasing and management office. Additionally, the property will receive a new fitness center. Renovations are slated for completion by December.

The property’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) Section 8 contract was set to expire, but with CPP’s involvement, the contract will be preserved for another 20 years.

Partners on the project include California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which issued 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits; Comerica Bank, which will provide the acquisition and rehabilitation loan; CitiBank, which will provide the permanent loan; and WNC & Associates, which will provide tax credits.