Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Corinthian-House-San-Jose-CA
Located in San Jose, Calif., Corinthian House offers 102 affordable apartments for seniors.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

CPP Acquires 102-Unit Corinthian House Affordable Seniors Housing Community in San Jose

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has purchased Corinthian House, an affordable seniors housing property in San Jose. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $38 million, which includes the purchase price of $21 million and an estimated per-unit renovation cost of $85,000.

Built in 1982, Corinthian House comprises two elevator-served, three-story buildings on 1.7 acres. Located at 250 Budd Ave., the 102-unit property offers studio and one-bedroom layouts designated for seniors age 62 and older earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.

Planned renovations include vinyl plank flooring, cabinets and countertops, modern appliances, water-saving toilets, vanities and mirrors, and energy-smart lighting. Common-area renovations will include updates to the community room, laundry rooms, salon and leasing and management office. Additionally, the property will receive a new fitness center. Renovations are slated for completion by December.

The property’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) Section 8 contract was set to expire, but with CPP’s involvement, the contract will be preserved for another 20 years.

Partners on the project include California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which issued 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits; Comerica Bank, which will provide the acquisition and rehabilitation loan; CitiBank, which will provide the permanent loan; and WNC & Associates, which will provide tax credits.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 267,000 SF Milmont...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 54-Unit...

Haydon Starts Construction of 60,000 SF Vanguard Truck...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 14,000 SF...

BridgeInvest Provides $34.5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New...

Evergreen Real Estate Group Completes $30M Assisted Living...

Newmark Brokers $28M Sale of Medical Office Portfolio...

Beacon Communities Breaks Ground on 76-Unit Affordable Housing...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7.7M Sale of Multifamily...