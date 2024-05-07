Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Canoga Park Apartments in Los Angeles offers 14 affordable walk-up apartments.
CPP Acquires 14-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has acquired Canoga Park Apartments, a 14-unit affordable housing complex in Los Angeles, for $6 million. Built in 1983, the three-story building features 12 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom apartments that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $11.3 million, which includes the purchase price and an estimated per-unit renovation cost of $142,000.

Renovations will includes replacement of HVAC systems, water heaters, lighting, appliances, interior and exterior paint, countertops, cabinetry, flooring and seismic upgrades, along with ADA-compliance upgrades throughout the property. Renovations are slated for completion by December. Partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which issued 9 percent Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and CA State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. WNC & Associates will be providing the tax credits.

