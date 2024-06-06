CPP Acquires 168-Unit Crestview Terrace Affordable Housing Community in Ellensburg, Washington

ELLENSBURG, WASH. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has purchased Crestview Terrace, an affordable housing development in Ellensburg, approximately 110 miles southeast of Seattle. Terms of the transaction were not released.

CPP plans to renovate the 168 units at Crestview Terrace, which was built in 1970 and last renovated in 2008. Comprising 76 single-story buildings, the community offers 95 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom, 26 three-bedroom and nine four-bedroom units. The property is restricted to residents earning between 40 percent and 50 percent of area median income.

Interior upgrades will include the installation of new kitchen cabinets, countertops, flooring, Energy Star refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, hoods, sinks faucets, low-flow toilets and showerheads, mini-split HVAC units, water heaters, ceiling fans and LED lighting. Exterior upgrades will include window replacement, new roofing and siding, sealcoat and striping of the parking lot, landscape improvements, ADA unit conversions and path-of-travel improvements, as well as the addition of a dog park and community garden.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with completion slated for July 2025. Each household will be temporarily relocated for seven to 10 days at no cost to the tenants, after which they will return to a fully renovated apartment.

The property’s affordability status was set to expire in 25 years, but with CPP’s involvement, it will now remain affordable for the next 40 years.

The deal was structured with 4 percent tax credits and private activity bonds, allocated and issued by Washington State Housing Finance Commission. The tax credits will be syndicated by Huntington National Bank. Citi Community Capital will provide the tax-exempt permanent financing and construction financing. Crestview Terrace will be built to the Evergreen Sustainable Building Standard and Washington State Housing Financing Commission requirements.