Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

CPP Acquires 220-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Downtown Buffalo

by Taylor Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has acquired Ellicott Park Townhomes, a 220-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Buffalo. Built in 1967, the property consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but CPP plans to implement a $14.2 million capital improvement program that will be part of a total investment consideration of $54.7 million.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 122-Room Holiday...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22-Unit Apartment...

Port One Underway on 500,000 SF Spec Industrial...

Garden Communities Opens 377-Unit Jefferson Apartments in Hackensack,...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 81-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Multifamily...

Alterra Real Estate Advisors Acquires Office, Retail Building...

GFI Realty Arranges $4.1M Sale of Bronx Multifamily...

Generichem Corp. Signs 27,500 SF Life Sciences Lease...