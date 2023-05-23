CPP Acquires 220-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has acquired Ellicott Park Townhomes, a 220-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Buffalo. Built in 1967, the property consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but CPP plans to implement a $14.2 million capital improvement program that will be part of a total investment consideration of $54.7 million.