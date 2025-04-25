CPP Acquires Witmer Manor Affordable Housing Complex in Los Angeles for $48.4M

LOS ANGELES — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has purchased Witmer Manor, an affordable housing property in Los Angeles. Located at 1501 Miramar St. in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood, Witmer Manor comprises eight three- and four-story, elevator-served buildings containing 142 studio and 96 one-bedroom units. Common area amenities include a laundry room and an onsite property management office. CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide onsite adult education, health-and-wellness and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Originally built in 1930, the property was most recently renovated in 2005. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $64 million, which includes the purchase price of $48.4 million and estimated renovation costs of approximately $65,000 per unit. Planned renovations include extensive ADA upgrades; exterior upgrades with new roofing, energy-efficient windows, upgraded heat pumps and LED lighting; and interior upgrades with kitchen updates, new vanities, new flooring, LED interior lighting, fresh paint and essential drywall repairs. Additionally, bathrooms will be upgraded with modern fixtures and replacements and new blinds.

Renovations are slated for completion in early 2026. Dedicated to serving residents through the Section 8 program, all units will be income-restricted to family households earning between 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additional partners on the partners include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which issued and allocated 4 percent LIHTC (low-income housing tax credits). WNC & Associates serves as equity partner. JP Morgan Chase is providing construction financing and serves as the permanent lender, using Fannie Mae loan product.