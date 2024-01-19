Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 120-unit community will receive extensive renovations, completion of which is slated for December 2025.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CPP Acquires Woodside Terrace Affordable Housing Community in Beloit, Wisconsin, for $8M

by Kristin Harlow

BELOIT, WIS. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has acquired Woodside Terrace, an affordable housing community in Beloit, a city in southern Wisconsin. The development consists of 120 units, 116 of which are Section 8. The transaction marks CPP’s first investment in Wisconsin. The community will receive extensive renovations, estimated at $72,912.03 per unit. CPP’s total investment is roughly $27.4 million, which includes the purchase price of $8 million.

Built in 1972, the property consists of three buildings on three contiguous parcels. There are 90 one-bedroom units averaging 540 square feet and 30 two-bedroom units averaging 835 square feet. In addition to the individual unit upgrades, the community will receive a new playground, gazebo, dog park, barbecue grills and bike racks. The property’s Section 8 contract was set to expire in 2030. With CPP’s acquisition and upgrades, the community will have renewed affordability status for 20 years.

Renovations are slated for completion in December 2025. Project partners include the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, R4 Capital, general contractor Renu, Wisconsin Management Co. and architect C&S Engineering.

You may also like

Interstate Batteries Partners with Neyer Properties to Build...

Keystone Construction Completes 45,000 SF Production Studio for...

Calmwater Capital Funds $32.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

DRA Advisors, Rising Realty Partners Buy Six-Building Industrial...

Transforming Age, Elder Care Alliance Complete Affiliation Agreement

Colliers Arranges $27.8M Refinancing for Edgeway Apartments in...

Bayview Provides $6M in C-PACE Financing for 124-Unit...

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires Two Industrial Development Sites...