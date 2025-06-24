Tuesday, June 24, 2025
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

CPP, Beacon Acquire 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in New Haven, Plan $43M Rehabilitation

by Taylor Williams

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A partnership between two affordable housing development and management companies, Community Preservation Partners (CPP) and Beacon Communities, has acquired the 104-unit Brewery Square Apartments in New Haven. The new ownership plans to invest about $43 million in the rehabilitation of the two-building complex, which was originally constructed in 1896 as a brewery and converted to housing in the 1980s. The partnership will upgrade units’ appliances, bathrooms, countertops, windows and floors, as well as enhance the landscaping and security systems. Renovations will serve to extend the affordability status of the property, which houses 41 one-bedroom units, 55 two-bedroom residences and six three-bedroom units. The renovation will transition 84 of the 104 units into the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, with affordability levels ranging from 30 to 80 percent of  the area median income.

