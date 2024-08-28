CPP, Hampstead Cos. Acquire Lexington Green Affordable Apartments in El Cajon, California for $52.8M

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) and The Hampstead Cos., as co-developer, have purchased Lexington Green Apartments, an affordable housing complex in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon, for $52.8 million. Details of the transaction were not released.

Originally built in 1970, the 144-unit property last underwent a tax credit renovation in 2007, which replaced some of the original building systems. The property consists of 12 residential buildings.

CPP’s total planned development investment is approximately $80 million, with estimated renovation costs exceeding $80,000 per unit. The renovations will exceed the 10 percent energy savings requirement from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee through new energy-efficient vinyl retrofit windows, water heaters, Energy Star appliances and energy-efficient LED light fixtures.

Additional upgrades will include dry rot repair, floor replacement, new cabinets and countertops. ADA-complaint upgrades will be made for units and path of travel throughout the property. Renovations are scheduled for completion by August 2025.

With CPP’s involvement, the property’s previously expired affordability status will be extended until 2044 under a renewed Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract. CPP and The Hampstead Cos. are partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide instructor-led adult educational classes, including financial literacy, computer training, resume building, nutrition, exercise and parenting.

Additional partners on the project include WNC & Associates, Ready Capital, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, which issued and allocated 4 percent LIHTC and tax-exempt bonds.