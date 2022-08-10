Crafty Signs 12,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Crafty will occupy a full floor at 205 W. Wacker.

CHICAGO — Crafty, a company that assists workplaces in managing food, beverages and supplies, has signed a 12,000-square-foot office lease at 205 W. Wacker in Chicago. Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Crafty is expanding its footprint. The firm previously occupied 3,500 square feet in the West Loop neighborhood. Brian McDonnell and Bill Sheehy of CBRE represented Crafty in the lease transaction.