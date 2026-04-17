Friday, April 17, 2026
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DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Craig International to Develop 189-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Denison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENISON, TEXAS — Craig International will develop a 189-acre mixed-use project in the North Texas city of Denison. The Denison Development Alliance selected the locally based firm to lead development of the site at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 84, which the municipal entity envisions as the “gateway” to Craig International’s $6 billion Preston Harbor master-planned community. Specific commercial and residential plans and uses for the site have not yet been announced. The project will move forward in phases, beginning with collaborative planning between Craig International and the City of Denison to refine the site plan, align on a long-term vision and recruit anchor users.

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