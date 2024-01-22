Craig International to Develop $6B Preston Harbor Master-Planned Development in Denison, Texas

DENISON, TEXAS — Craig International, a locally based developer that is perhaps best known for the $5 billion Craig Ranch project in McKinney, has closed on 3,114 acres in Denison for the development of Preston Harbor, a $6 billion master-planned community. The site on Lake Texoma is located about 75 miles north of Dallas. Preliminary plans for Preston Harbor call for approximately 7,500 residential units, a resort hotel, retail, restaurants and a marina. The residential component will include single-family, active adult and multifamily uses. Plano-based Aimbridge Hospitality will develop the $100 million hotel, which will be operated under the Margaritaville brand. Steve Cook of Steve Cook & Co. and Jim Meara of Jim Meara Co. represented the sellers, entities doing business as Preston Harbor LP and Preston Harbor Homeplace LP, in the disposition of the land. Both entities are part of the estate of George Schulte, the developer who originally amassed and assembled the site. John Auletta and Kaitlyn Sogga of JTA CR Group represented Craig International. Other project partners include The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Horizon Capital Partners and N9 Capital Partners. The development team is currently finalizing plans and engineering work and expects to break ground before the end of the year.