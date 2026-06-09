Craig International Unveils Plans for $200M Mixed-Use Redevelopment in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Local developer Craig International has unveiled plans for Rowlett Station, a $200 million mixed-use redevelopment project in McKinney, a northern suburb of Dallas. The project involves the 58-acre former office campus of Globe Life, which served as the insurance company’s longtime headquarters prior to its relocation to the nearby building at 7677 Henneman Way. Preliminary plans for Rowlett Station call for multifamily, office and retail components, as well as network of walking and biking trails. Additional details on project partners and construction timelines will be announced in the coming months.