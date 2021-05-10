REBusinessOnline

Craig International Unveils Plans for $250M District 121 Mixed-Use Project in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

District-121-McKinney

The first phase of District 121 in McKinney is slated to open next spring.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer Craig International has unveiled plans for District 121, a $250 million mixed-use project that will be located on 17.5 acres next to the Craig Ranch master-planned community in McKinney. Phase I of the project consists of a 200,000-square-foot office building by Kaizen Development that is currently under construction, as well as 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, an 800-space parking garage and green space known as The Commons. District 121 will eventually include 520,000 square feet of office space and a hotel. SHOP Cos. has been tapped to lease the retail and restaurant space.

