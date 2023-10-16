Monday, October 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailUtahWestern

Crandall Capital to Break Ground on 320,000 SF Studio Crossing Mixed-Use Project in Park City, Utah

by Amy Works

PARK CITY, UTAH — Crandall Capital is set to break ground on Studio Crossing, a mixed-use development in Park City, in late October. Spanning 320,000 square feet, Studio Crossings will feature 208 affordable housing units, approximately 100 townhomes and condominiums, retail, dining and open-air public spaces.

With the first phase of the development slated for completion in 2025, Studio Crossing will add an entirely new neighborhood to Park City, while also providing eco-conscious solutions throughout its buildout.

At full build out, the project will include:

  • 208 affordable housing units ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts.
  • 50 market-rate, two- and three-bedroom townhomes accounting for 82,000 square feet of for-sale units along with another 60,000 square feet of market-rate condominiums.
  • Community-driven retail and dining space.
  • Environmentally responsible amenities and construction methods, including a public transit station, electric car ports, an e-bike share, low-emitting construction materials and water-wise planting.

The project team includes Steed Construction as general contractor and Modern Out West as lead architect.

You may also like

3650 REIT Provides $71.5M Acquisition Financing for Creekside...

T&T Hospitality Services Acquires Office Building in Vancouver,...

Belmont Village Tops Out 177-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Midloch Investment Partners, ATLA Buy Two Industrial Properties...

IPA Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Retail Center...

Bernard Financial Group Secures $10.1M Loan for Acquisition...

Bianco Properties Acquires 61,000 SF Schaumburg Plaza Shopping...

Ann Taylor Factory Store Opens at Outlets of...

CIM Group Acquires 390-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...