LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Crate & Barrel Outlet will open a 23,400-square-foot store in Lawrenceville, a northern suburb of Trenton. The space is located within Mercer on One, a 551,000-square-foot shopping center that was originally built in 1975. Alana Friedman and David Townes of JLL represented Crate & Barrel Outlet in the lease negotiations. Jeff Fischer represented the landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust, on an internal basis.