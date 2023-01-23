Crate & Barrel Signs 37,253 SF Retail Lease Renewal in Westport, Connecticut
WESTPORT, CONN. — Crate & Barrel has signed a 37,253-square-foot retail lease renewal in Westport, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The furniture and home décor retailer will continue to occupy space at a 58,196-square-foot center at 1200 Post Road E. that was recently renovated. Adam Klimek and Jim Fagan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 1200 Post Road LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.
