REBusinessOnline

Crate & Barrel Signs 37,253 SF Retail Lease Renewal in Westport, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Retail

WESTPORT, CONN. — Crate & Barrel has signed a 37,253-square-foot retail lease renewal in Westport, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The furniture and home décor retailer will continue to occupy space at a 58,196-square-foot center at 1200 Post Road E. that was recently renovated. Adam Klimek and Jim Fagan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 1200 Post Road LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  