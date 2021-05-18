Crate & Barrel to Open New Location at Twelve Oaks Mall in Suburban Detroit

NOVI, MICH. — Crate & Barrel is set to open a new location at Twelve Oaks Mall in the Detroit suburb of Novi. Twelve Oaks Mall is home to 180 specialty stores and 30 restaurants. Crate & Barrel is scheduled to open the 26,000-square-foot store on Thursday, June 3. The new location will showcase the largest kitchen department in the brand’s portfolio, a reimagined bedding department and a space for the services provided in its Design Studio. The store design incorporates locally sourced materials and high efficiency systems for reduced energy use, according to a news release.