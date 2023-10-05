Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 9,500 SF Office Building in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 9,500-square-foot office building located at 1434 S. Port Ave. in Corpus Christi. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate represented the seller and occupant, Plains Capital Bank, in the transaction. Jesus Barba Jr. represented the buyer, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid Inc. Plains Capital Bank will continue to lease back the space for the next 18 months while going through the site selection process for a future hub.