Thursday, October 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 9,500 SF Office Building in Corpus Christi

by Taylor Williams

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 9,500-square-foot office building located at 1434 S. Port Ave. in Corpus Christi. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate represented the seller and occupant, Plains Capital Bank, in the transaction. Jesus Barba Jr. represented the buyer, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid Inc. Plains Capital Bank will continue to lease back the space for the next 18 months while going through the site selection process for a future hub.

You may also like

MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex...

LXP Industrial Trust Sells 127,144 SF Flight Training...

Palisade Partners Sells B Street LoHi Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $16.2M Sale of Landmark on 67th...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Self-Storage...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Two...

Onyx Renewable Partners Signs 10,760 SF Office Lease...

JLL Arranges $59.9M Sale of Loyola University Outpatient...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Avalon...