CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of a 20,175-square-foot retail building in Corpus Christi. The building at 2914 South Padre Island Drive was originally built in 1973 and was formerly occupied by Edwards Law Firm. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.