CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of Buccaneer Apartments, a 342-unit multifamily community in Corpus Christi. The property spans 28.7 acres and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate represented the seller, Fuso Investment Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Buccaneer Redevelopment LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.