Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale of 9,508 SF Industrial Facility in Corpus Christi

by Taylor Williams

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 9,508-square-foot industrial facility in Corpus Christi. The building at 1330 Spindletop Road was built on a four-acre site within Wildcat Industrial Park in 2020 and offers 2,488 square feet of office space and 2.7 acres for outdoor storage. Scott Fauver of Cravey represented the seller, Humpal Real Estate, in the transaction. Rob Stillwell of Newmark represented the buyer, Enterprise Products Partners.

