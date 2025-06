VICTORIA, TEXAS — Regional brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of a 41,829-square-foot industrial building in Victoria, about 85 miles north of Corpus Christi. The building is located at 203 Wayne Watkins Drive within a 16-acre industrial park and features a 30-foot clear height. John Foret of Cravey represented the seller, Ken Garner Manufacturing, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.