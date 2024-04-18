Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 50,800 SF Shopping Center in Portland, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of Esplanade at Northshore, a 50,800-square-foot shopping center in Portland, located just outside of Corpus Christi. The two-building center was constructed on 7.7 acres in 2011, with the undisclosed buyer acquiring the 37,800-square-foot Building A and the 13,000-square-foot Building B in December 2023 and March 2024, respectively. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services represented the seller in the transaction.