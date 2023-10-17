Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 10,500 SF in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Cravey Real Estate Services has negotiated two office leases totaling 10,500 square feet at 1801 S. Alameda St. in Corpus Christi. HVAC equipment distributor Johnstone Supply will occupy 7,000 square feet, and Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services will occupy 3,500 square feet. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1939 and totals 21,580 square feet. Matt Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Six Points Partnership, in both sets of lease negotiations.