Crawford & Co. Inks 70,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Dallas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Crawford & Co., an Atlanta-based insurance servicer, has signed a 70,000-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The company is occupying space at a two-story building at 830 S. Greenville Ave. that was built in the 1990s and formerly housed the operations of HIT Entertainment. Avison Young represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.