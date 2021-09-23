REBusinessOnline

Crazy Boss Big Discount Store Leases 103,000 SF Anchor Space in Fontana, California

Located at 17099 Valley Blvd. in Fontana, Calif., the 103,000-square-foot Crazy Boss Big Discount Store is slated to open this fall.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Crazy Boss Big Discount Store has signed a lease to occupy 103,000 square feet of anchor space at 17099 Valley Blvd. in Fontana. Slated to open this fall, the new location will be within the 285,000-square-foot Vineyard Valley Center.

Other tenants at Vineyard Valley Center include Food 4 Less, Big Lots, dd’s Discounts and several other shops, restaurants and services.

Paul Galmarini of Progressive Real Estate Partners and Justin Altemus of The Altemus Co. co-listed the property and represented the undisclosed landlord in the deal. Galmarini also represented the tenant.

