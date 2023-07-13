Thursday, July 13, 2023
West Palm Point will comprise a full city block and feature a 400,000-square-foot office building and a 10-story parking garage. Both buildings will feature rooftop amenities.
CRBC to Break Ground on 26-Story Office Tower, Parking Garage in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Cohen Brothers Realty Corp. of Florida (CRBC) plans to soon break ground on West Palm Point, a 26-story office tower located at the intersection of Okeechobee and Quadrille boulevards in downtown West Palm Beach. Situated near the Intracoastal Waterway, the 2.4-acre development will comprise a full city block and includes an adjacent, 10-story parking structure that will feature a rooftop gathering area with a café, shaded seating and a water feature.

Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners and Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolf, the office building will have a landscaped rooftop park, 14,416 square feet of ground-floor retail space, multiple fast-casual restaurants, a fitness center and conference rooms.

John Criddle, Joe Freitas and Max Pawk of CBRE will lead local marketing and leasing efforts in partnership with Marc Horowitz from Cohen Brothers in New York. CRBC plans to begin construction on West Palm Point in the fourth quarter, with expected tenant occupancy beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

