Creekside Station was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.
CRC Acquires 126,304 SF Creekside Station Retail Center in Winchester, Virginia

by John Nelson

WINCHESTER, VA. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Creekside Station, a 126,304-square-foot retail center located at 3103 Valley Ave. in Winchester, roughly 80 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Creekside Properties sold the center for $19.5 million.

Gilbert Trout of Trout Daniel & Associates represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. CRC, which was self-represented in the transaction, purchased the property via the Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I LP (CRORF), marking the second acquisition in the state this year for the buyer.

Built in 2003 and situated within Creekside Town Center, Creekside Station was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Chico’s, J.Jill, Jos. A Bank, IJ Canns American Grille, The Little Gym and Virginia National Bank. The shopping center totals 10 buildings on more than 13 acres.

