CRC Acquires Apartment Community in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina for $55.5M

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Sweetgrass Landing Apartments, a multifamily community in Mount Pleasant, about 9.1 miles from Charleston. Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Chaucer Creek Capital, in the $55.5 million sale.

CRC purchased Sweetgrass Landing on behalf of Continental Realty Fund V LP, a $210.8 million private equity fund focused on acquiring value-add retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The firm acquired 175 of the 200 apartment units, with the remaining 25 consisting of privately owned condominiums.

Sweetgrass Landing is a two-story, 14-building apartment community developed in 2001. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 787 to 1,596 square feet in size with open kitchen areas with a dining room, extra-large kitchen sinks, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, master bedrooms that can accommodate a king-sized bed, in-unit washers and dryers, garden tubs, screened patios and private balconies

The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool with fountain and sundeck, clubhouse with fireplace, fitness center, automotive care center and a pet park. Located at 1100 Legends Club Drive, the property is situated directly adjacent to North Highway 17 and is approximately 30 miles away from the Charleston International Airport.

The new owner plans to invest $5 million in capital improvements, including improving the units’ interiors and the leasing office; replacing and upgrading the flooring, installing granite countertops and undermount sinks in the kitchen and bathroom areas; and adding a modern appliance and technology package.