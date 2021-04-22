REBusinessOnline

CRC Acquires LA Fitness-Anchored Shopping Center in Palm Beach County for $11.3M

Shoppes at Sherbrooke

The Shoppes at Sherbrooke is a 57,901-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by LA Fitness.

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has acquired The Shoppes at Sherbrooke, a 57,901-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by LA Fitness. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the undisclosed seller in the $11.3 million deal.

The Shoppes at Sherbrooke was purchased via Continental Realty Fund V LP, a $210.8 million private equity fund focused on acquiring value-add retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Shoppes at Sherbrooke represents the seventh retail property and ninth asset acquired by the fund, following last year’s acquisition of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, a 510,000-square-foot, open-air regional shopping venue near Charleston, S.C..

Constructed in 2004 and positioned at 8954 Lantana Road, The Shoppes at Sherbrooke has a tenant mix comprising six retailers. The approximate eight-acre site includes a nearly one-acre undeveloped land parcel. The property is approximately 15 miles from Palm Beach International Airport and less than 15 miles from downtown West Palm Beach.

