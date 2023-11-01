CRC Buys 292,000 SF South Coast Collection Retail Center in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has entered the California market with the acquisition of South Coast Collection (SoCo), a lifestyle retail center focused on home furnishing and design in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa.

CRC purchased SoCo with funds from Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I, a closed-end fund for which $261 million has been raised since 2021.

Constructed in 2007 on 20 acres, SoCo features 292,000 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased to 60 tenants. Current tenants include COCO Republic, Design Within Reach, Roche Bobois, Pirch, Paul Mitchell the School, Brown Jordan, Natuzzi Italia, Room & Board, Arc Food and Libations, Butcher’s House, Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails, Moulin, Paragon and Portola Coffee.

SoCo also features The OC Mix, a 15,000-square-foot shopping and dining space with more than 20 sit-down restaurants, coffee shops and quick-service restaurants, as well as a fine cheese retailer and an art gallery.

Christopher Hoffman, Mark Damiani of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.