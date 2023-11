PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Cambridge Realty Capital (CRC), a lender with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, has provided a $2.1 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Wells Point Lodge, a 60-bed seniors housing complex located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Anthony Marino of CRC originated the 35-year loan through HUD’s 232/223(f) program. The borrower was an undisclosed, Texas-based limited liability company.