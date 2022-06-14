CRC Sells 101 North Ripley Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia for $50.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

101 North Ripley in Alexandria, Va., offers seven different floor plans in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold 101 North Ripley Apartments, a 189-unit multifamily community in Alexandria formerly known as Parkwood Court. CRC sold the property for $50.1 million, or approximately $265,000 per unit. The Baltimore-based company originally purchased the community in 2011 for $23 million, or $121,000 per unit. Washington, D.C.-based Willow Creek Partners purchased 101 North Ripley, which offers seven different floor plans in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Bill Roohan, Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of CBRE brokered the transaction. CRC recently invested in capital improvements at the apartment community, including the installation of new windows and sliding patio doors and the conversion of an outdoor pool into a parking lot with 45 spaces.